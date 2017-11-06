Nomination Deadline Looming for Difference Makers Award

SPRINGFIELD — Nearly a decade ago, BusinessWest created a new recognition program called Difference Makers. That carefully chosen name sums up what this initiative is all about — identifying and then celebrating individuals, groups, and agencies in this region that are making a difference in our communities.

And now, time is running out to nominate candidates for the Class of 2018.

The nomination form can be found on the magazine’s website, www.businesswest.com. Visit ‘Our Events,’ and then ‘Difference Makers.’ Nominations must be submitted by this Friday, Nov. 10.

Over the first nine years of the program, honorees have included a host of individuals and nonprofit agencies focusing on everything from childhood literacy, to combatting homelessness; from reducing gang violence in Springfield, to creating a walk to battle breast cancer.

The Class of 2017 epitomized such diversity. It featured the Community Colleges of Western Mass., Friends of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, Denis Gagnon, president and CEO of Excel Dryer, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, and Joan Kagan, president the CEO of Square One. For a full list of previous winners, visit www.businesswest.com.

Those nominating candidates are encouraged to make their submissions detailed and explain why the individual or group in question is a true Difference Maker.