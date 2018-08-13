Nominations For Women Of Impact Awards Deadline Today

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest magazine is currently accepting nominations for a new recognition program to honor a specific segment of the local population: women who are making an impact in and on this region. Nominees who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of three independent judges will be honored at a luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Sheraton Springfield.

Nominations are due today, Monday, Aug. 13. by 5 p.m. For guidelines to consider when nominating, visit www.businesswest.com/women-of-impact. Nominations may be submitted at businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nomination-information-criteria.

“We decided to create a special program recognizing women because, after careful consideration, we decided that this region needed one and that BusinessWest was the right organization to do it,” Kate Campiti, associate publisher and sales manager for BusinessWest, explained. “While women have certainly made great strides over the past several decades, and many women have made great achievements and broken through that proverbial glass ceiling, doing so remains a stern challenge for many.”

‘Women of Impact’ was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, healthcare, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of all these — any inspirational women on any level.

Country Bank is a supporting sponsor of the event, and additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call Bevin Peters, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or e-mail [email protected].