Northampton Chamber Creates Rewards Program for Shopping Local

NORTHAMPTON —The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce has launched a program that rewards people with merit points for shopping at local businesses. Individuals who sign up for Valley Placemaker online or in person during April are eligible to win one of four $50 Northampton gift cards.

One unique aspect of the Valley Placemaker program allows shoppers to redeem their merits for prizes at any of the roughly 25 participating Valley Placemaker businesses — not necessarily at those in which they shopped.

“It doesn’t take long to earn enough merits to redeem them for really cool stuff,” explained Suzanne Beck, executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

Beck said the program is aimed at giving people another reason to shop in their own communities and combating the urge to buy online. “We have a lot of residents in this region who are passionate about our local, independent businesses. We are excited to bring them the opportunity to get rewarded for the loyalty they show as local consumers.”

To create a Valley Placemaker rewards account, shoppers can go to www.valleyplacemaker.com and follow the simple steps that are outlined. Alternatively, people can sign up in person at Thornes Marketplace on April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the front entrance. Volunteers will assist in the sign-up process and provide information about the program. Each week in April, new Valley Placemaker participants will be entered to win a $50 Northampton gift card.

Shoppers will earn 20 merits on their first visit to a participating store.