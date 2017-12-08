Northampton Chamber, GSB Boost Salvation Army Angel Tree Effort

NORTHAMPTON — The Salvation Army of Northampton announced it has successfully found sponsorships for more than 100 local Hampshire County children in need as part of its Angel Tree Program, a long-running tradition that puts presents under the Christmas trees of needy children. These sponsorships have predominantly come from the Northampton Chamber of Commerce community, which stepped up to help the Salvation Army reach its goal of serving more than 150 children.

The Salvation Army runs the Angel Tree program in Northampton with the assistance of local nonprofit Community Action, which also provides critical resources to children and families in Franklin and Hampshire counties and the North Quabbin region. The Angel Tree program sponsors more than 1 million children nationally, linking each family to an anonymous donor that puts clothes and toys under otherwise empty Christmas trees.

“We’re so thankful to Greenfield Savings Bank and the Northampton Chamber of Commerce for their intervention,” said Community Action Executive Director Clare Higgins. “Well-wishers can thank them in person by contributing to our official Angel Tree, hosted this year in Greenfield Savings Bank’s King Street branch.”

The program has sponsored 124 local families in need so far and seeks 26 more sponsorships. Individuals and businesses interested in helping the Salvation Army meet its goal of more than 150 sponsored children should contact Emily Mew, the Salvation Army’s Western Mass. field representative, at emily.mew@use.salvationarmy.org, or visit the official Angel Tree at Greenfield Savings Bank on King Street.

“We are so grateful to the chamber and Greenfield Savings Bank, both of which stepped in at a time of sudden need to rescue Christmas for more than 100 Northampton-area families,” Mew said. “Their generosity has ensured the survival of this important program as we seek to reach our goal of 150-plus sponsored children this year.”