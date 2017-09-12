Northwestern Mutual Welcomes Christian Lighten

SPRINGFIELD — Christian Lighten has been appointed a financial representative by Northwestern Mutual in Springfield. He will be associated with Kate Kane and Northwestern Mutual’s the Springfield Group.

As a financial representative, Lighten will join a network of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering business-continuation planning, business risk management, financial planning, retirement planning, and more, he will provide guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Lighten attended Springfield College, where he received a master’s degree in business administration.