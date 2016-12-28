Novelist to Take Book Tour to Massachusetts

WESTERN MASS. — Connecticut-based author Harriet Scott Chessman’s new novel, The Lost Sketchbook of Edgar Degas, will be released by Outpost19 in March 2017, and the national book tour includes three dates in Western Mass.

The tour includes R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison, Conn., March 1; Why There Are Words in Sausalito, Calif., March 9; Books Inc. in Palo Alto, Calif., March 13; Mrs. Dalloway’s in Berkeley, Calif., March 16; the Concord Bookshop in Concord, Mass., March 26; Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley, Mass., March 28; Blue Umbrella Books in Westfield, Mass., April 1; Water Street Books in Williamstown, Mass., April 4; and Guilford (Conn.) Free Library, May 18.