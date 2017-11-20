Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services to Hold Candlelight Memorial

LUDLOW — Usually a joyous and active time of the year, the holidays can also be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. In recognition of this, Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services invites all those in the community who have lost loved ones during this past year to join with others at its third annual candlelight memorial dervice to be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Held at Ludlow County Club, 1 Tony Lema Dr., Ludlow, this non-denominational event will be officiated by local clergy.

“We know that the holiday season is often a difficult time for those of us mourning the loss of a loved one,” said Nydia Nowak Gallagher, funeral director for Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services. “We have created this remembrance program as a way to show support for one another. It is our hope that this event will bring some peace and tranquility to those who attend.”

This event is free to anyone wishing to attend, and every family will receive a special memento to commemorate the service. Refreshments will be served following the program. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by Dec. 4 to (413) 543-1892 or by e-mailing ngallagher@nowakfuneral.com.