OMG Inc. Announces Four Promotions

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. announced four promotions in supply-chain management and operations. Brad Bedard was promoted to director of Supply Chain Management, Wayne Ringenbach was promoted to director of Manufacturing, Chris Mowatt was promoted to director of Manufacturing Engineering, and Geri McCarthy was promoted to director of Operations.

Bedard is responsible for overall management of the company’s global supply chain and distribution logistics. In this new role, he will work with his organization to develop and implement short- and long-term strategies that maximize the company’s supply and distribution performance. He has been with OMG since August 2007, most recently as director of Distribution & Sales Inventory Operations Planning, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing the company’s forecasting and operations planning process. Prior to joining OMG, he held various distribution and logistics roles for Bose Corp. and Timex Corp. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

Ringenbach is responsible for all facets of manufacturing in Agawam, including post-manufacturing processes of heat treating, coating, product packing, and ongoing maintenance activities. He started with OMG in 1992 and has held several positions throughout his career, including maintenance manager and, most recently, manufacturing manager. He is a master electrician and attended Springfield Technical Community College.

Mowatt will develop and implement a strategic roadmap to improve company manufacturing performance across the business units using the Steel Business System as well as best practices and specialized modeling, analysis, simulation, and computation tools. He has been with OMG since 2011 and is responsible for several significant functional and efficiency advances in the company’s Agawam manufacturing facility. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Western New England College and a master’s degree in engineering management from Western New England University.

McCarthy will manage the company’s production planning teams, as well as continuous improvement, quality, and manufacturing training. She was hired in 2012 to oversee the company’s finishing process, including the coating and packing functions. Most recently, she was in an operations role in the company’s FastenMaster division. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from American International College and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.