OMG Inc. to Host Job Fair and Open House on Sept. 8

AGAWAM — OMG Inc., a leading global supplier of specialty fasteners and products for commercial roofing and residential construction applications, is having an open house at its Agawam headquarters, located at 153 Bowles Road, on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will include a job fair, a variety of family-oriented activities, and tours of OMG’s state-of-the-art factory.

In addition to the job fair, on-site screening, and factory tours, the open house will include a giant, multi-employee tag sale, as well as children’s activities including a photo booth, bounce house, and face painting. For additional information and updates about the Open House, visit www.seehowscrewsaremade.com.

“OMG is an excellent employer and a great business,” said Hubert McGovern, president. “We like to involve the community in our activities whenever possible. We thought it would be fun to show our friends and neighbors what we do, how serious we are about safety, and the career opportunities that exist at OMG. We hope everyone will bring their kids, take a tour, and enjoy some fun.”

OMG is headquartered in Agawam and operates two divisions, OMG Roofing Products and FastenMaster.