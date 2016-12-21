Orthotics & Prosthetic Labs Acquires Industry-leading Technology

SPRINGFIELD — Committed to the latest advancements in orthotic and prosthetic technology, Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs Inc. announced its latest acquisitions: the revolutionary new Spectra 3D scanner and Canfit software from Vorum, and Create Orthotics and Prosthetics’ 3D printing system.

According to Canada-based manufacturer Vorum, Spectra digitally captures millions of measurements of the body’s surface and creates an ultra-accurate, three-dimensional computer model. This model is then adjusted within Vorum’s Canfit software for the proper fit and sent to a 3D printer for fabrication.

“Spectra and Canfit have given us a new way to enhance a patient’s experience,” said Jim Haas, certified orthotist and president of Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs. “A previously time-consuming process is now completed in just a few hours, translating into better patient care and superior outcomes.”

The Spectra scanner captures an extremely accurate image of the patient’s limb within minutes. That image is then quickly and easily manipulated within the Canfit software, eliminating the need for plaster modification. Once adjusted for optimal fit, the resulting customized model is ready for fabrication with the Create 3D printing system.

In addition to the enhanced accuracy, this innovative digital process means increased productivity, digital modifications instead of having to physically redo casting, a more consistent end product, and software storage of the scan, whereas casts are destroyed.

Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs has seen these advantages benefit many already, such as infants who need reshaping helmets and patients with severe spinal disorders who need custom braces.