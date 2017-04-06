Pamela Sanborn Joins Polish National Credit Union

CHICOPEE — James Kelly, president of Polish National Credit Union, announced that Pamela Sanborn has joined the credit union as assistant manager of the Westfield branch.

Sanborn has almost 20 years of financial-services experience, most recently as retirement service specialist with Westfield Bank. She has also held branch officer positions with Berkshire Bank, Legacy Banks, and the Bank of Western Massachusetts.

She holds N.M.L.S. certification, studied at Saint John’s School of Business, and completed training with the Center for Financial Training and Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers.

During her professional career, Sanborn has been the recipient of Employee of the Month and President’s Club awards. She has also received recognition for outstanding customer service.

Active in charitable and civic causes, Sanborn is a volunteer and team captain for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and a volunteer with Aplastic Anemia and PNH support and awareness initiatives. She also devotes time to the Westfield Food Pantry Community Garden. Her other involvements include the Chamber of Commerce and Rebuilding Springfield.

“Pamela is an outstanding addition to our Westfield team,” said Kelly. “Her strong financial-services background, leadership skills, and focus on exceptional customer service are all desirable qualities that will transfer well to her new position with Polish National Credit Union.”