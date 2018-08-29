Paragus IT, Bulkley Richardson Team Up for Info Session on Cybersecurity

HADLEY — Cybersecurity and data protection are top of mind for many business owners. Unprecedented hacking in recent years has shown that even the most protected systems are vulnerable to attack.

As part of its popular “Most Important Meal of the Day” breakfast event series, Paragus IT will welcome Andy Levchuck from local law firm Bulkley Richardson for a cybersecurity info session on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Paragus Headquarters on 112 Russell St., Hadley. A food-truck breakfast will be provided, followed by the info session and questions and answers.

Paragus founder and CEO Delcie Bean and Levchuck will share key information on what businesses can do to protect themselves — and how to respond in the event of an attack. They will also share case studies of local businesses who have been victims of hacking and data breaches and what others can learn from their experience.

Levchuck spent 24 years at the U.S. Department of Justice and has received training in cyber and computer-network investigative techniques at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. As a certified information systems security professional, his work at Bulkley Richardson involves advising clients on state and federal data protection and privacy rights.

“At Paragus, we work hard to give our clients the strongest data protection and to react quickly and effectively in the event of a breach or hack,” Bean said. “We’re very honored to have Andy share his high-level authority on security matters, in addition to his legal expertise related to these issues.”