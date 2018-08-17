Patneaude Promoted to EVP at HSA Bank

WATERBURY, Conn. — Webster Bank announced that Tim Patneaude has been promoted to executive vice president.

Patneaude serves as chief operating officer for HSA Bank, a division of Webster, and has a broad range of responsibilities, including information technology, banking operations, professional services, project management and continuous improvement.

Since joining HSA Bank in 2015, he has made significant improvements in process, measurements and focused execution across the organization, resulting in superior performance.

Patneaude earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.