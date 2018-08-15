Peoples United Foundation Awards $62,000 in Grants

SPRINGFIELD — People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, N.A., today announced that it awarded $62,000 to Western and Central Massachusetts non-profits during its second grant cycle of 2018.

Funding was allocated to 13 non-profit organizations in support of activities that ranged from basic needs services and affordable housing initiatives, to education and workforce development programs. Grant recipients included:

• Coalition for a Better Acre

• Common Capital

• Jeremiah’s Inn

• Northampton Survival Center

• The Treehouse Foundation

• Worcester State Foundation

• YMCA of Central Massachusetts

• The American Red Cross of Massachusetts

• Worcester Community Housing Resources

• HAPHousing

• Springfield College

• Boys & Girls Club of Metrowest; and

• Girls Inc. of Holyoke

“We are pleased to support the work of the many non-profit organizations across Western and Central Massachusetts that are demonstrating positive outcomes and making a difference in our communities,” said Karen Galbo, executive director of the Foundation.

In total, People’s United Community Foundation awarded $855,500 during its second grant cycle of 2018 to 159 organizations throughout the communities it serves in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The grants were disseminated in alignment with the foundations’ three areas of focus, including 41 percent to community and economic development, 40% to youth development, and 19% to affordable housing initiatives.

For a detailed list of organizations that People’s United Community Foundation supported during the second grant cycle of 2018, visit www.pucf.org.