PeoplesBank Announces Key Promotions

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has announced the promotions and appointments of several key associates.

Matthew Bannister was promoted to first vice president of Marketing and Innovation. He previously served as vice president of Corporate Responsibility. He possesses more than 30 years of brand management and corporate social responsibility experience. A resident of Hadley, Bannister holds a bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

David Thibault was promoted to first vice president of Cash Management Sales and support manager. He previously served as vice president Cash Management Sales and support manager. Thibault possesses 17 years of banking experience. A resident of Palmer, he holds a bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Norwich University and a Master of Business Administration from Western New England University.

Steve Parastatidis was promoted to Vice President of Commercial Lending. He previously served as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. A resident of Hampden, Parastatidis has more than 10 years of financial and banking experience focusing on commercial and industrial and investment real estate transactions, with concentrations in the credit analyst, portfolio, and commercial lending areas. He holds a bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Western New England University.

Tammy Bordeaux was promoted to assistant vice president and regional manager, Retail. She previously served as assistant vice president and Business Banking Center manager. Bordeaux has more than 19 years of banking experience. A resident of Somers, Conn., she holds a bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western New England University and associate’s degree in Business Administration from Springfield Technical Community College.

Michelle Chase was promoted to assistant vice president, Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. She previously served as Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. Chase has more than 15 years of banking experience. A resident of Agawam, she holds a master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation Design from Bay Path University and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Joseph Dias was appointed to assistant vice president, assistant controller. Dias possesses more than 10 years of accounting experience. A resident of Wilbraham, he holds a bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a bachelor of Science in Accounting from Elms College.

Meghan Parnell-Gregoire was promoted to assistant vice president, Business Lending Center manager. Parnell-Gregoire previously served as Assistant Vice President Business Banking. She has more than 14 years of banking experience. A resident of Holyoke, she holds an associate of Science in mathematics from Holyoke Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the UMass Amherst.

Robert Raynor was promoted to assistant vice president, Compliance, Risk Oversight. Raynor previously served as internal audit officer. He possesses eight years of banking experience. A resident of Northampton, Raynor holds a bachelor of Science in Business Management from Springfield College.

Cassandra Pierce was promoted to assistant vice president, Business Intelligence Manager. Pierce formerly served as Business Intelligence manager. A resident of Northampton, she holds a bachelor of Science in Business Management from Westfield State University, and a master of Science in Communication and Information Management from Bay Path University.

Erinn Young was promoted to Deposit Operations officer. Young formerly served as assistant vice president, branch manager of the Longmeadow office. She possesses 20 years of banking experience. A resident of Agawam, Young holds a bachelor of Science in Executive Management from Bay Path University.

Christina Bordeau was appointed branch manager, Sixteen Acres. She possesses 20 years of banking experience. A resident of Springfield, she is currently pursuing an associate degree in Business Administration and Management Degree from Springfield Technical Community College.

Alisa Feliberty was appointed to Call Center manager, Customer Relations. A resident of Enfield, Conn., she holds a bachelor of Science from Syracuse University and is currently pursuing a master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovative Practices from Bay Path University.

Malissa Naylor was promoted to branch manager, East Longmeadow. Naylor previously served as assistant branch manager. She possesses more than 11 years of banking experience. A resident of Springfield, Naylor holds a bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western New England University.

Lori Stickles was appointed to branch manager, Longmeadow. She possesses more than 18 years of banking experience. She is a resident of Feeding Hills.