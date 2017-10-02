PeoplesBank to Host Seminar on Regulations That Impact Businesses

HOLYOKE — The regulations governing the workplace in Massachusetts are changing again, and PeoplesBank is bringing back employment-law specialist attorney Meghan Sullivan on Thursday, Oct. 12 to help area business owners navigate this new landscape.

Sullivan’s presentation will include an overview of the legal obligations and recommended compliance strategies related to the new Massachusetts Equal Pay Act and the Massachusetts Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. She is a managing partner of Sullivan, Hayes & Quinn, LLC and an employment-law litigator. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College and a juris doctor from Quinnipiac College School of Law, where she was awarded the West Publishing American Jurisprudence Award for academic excellence in the field of Constitutional Law. She is experienced in the areas of labor and employment law, discrimination law, labor relations, affirmative action, OSHA compliance, personnel policy, and training.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Colony Club, 1500 Main St., Springfield. The seminar is free and open to the public with registration, but seating is limited. To register, visit peoplesbank32.eventbrite.com.