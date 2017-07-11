PeoplesBank Hosts Free Business-improvement Webinars

HOLYOKE — Based on the success of its live seminar series, PeoplesBank has launched a free lunchtime business-improvement webinar series.

The series will feature bank experts who will present topics related to improving and protecting business operations, including protecting data and managing vendor risk. The seminars are designed for business owners and management and operations professionals. Each of the Friday webinars will be offered live and will start at noon. The webinars are:

• July 14: “Best Practices to Keep Your Data Safe” (30 minutes). Every day, there are millions of attempts against companies to compromise data. Attacks like phishing and ransomware can be prevented with simple steps and employee education.

• Aug. 11: “ Managing Vendor Risk” (30 minutes). In today’s world, businesses rely more than ever on vendors to help with their core business, including providing access to sensitive information.

• Sept. 22: “Leveraging Technology to Improve Collection Efforts” (30 minutes). Creating efficiencies in collections allows you to concentrate less on banking and more on your core business.

• Nov. 10: “Anatomy of Fraud and Protecting Your Business (1 hour). Fraud happens from both internal and external sources. Internal fraud is said to cost businesses more than $3 billion per year.

More information and registration for each of the free business-improvement webinars can be found at bankatpeoples.com/business/seminars.