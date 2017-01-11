PeoplesBank’s Sheila King-Goodwin Presents at National Conference

HOLYOKE — Loyalty360, the professional association for customer loyalty, tapped PeoplesBank Senior Vice President of Retail Sheila King-Goodwin to present on the bank’s approach to customer engagement at the 2016 Engagement & Experience Expo in Denver. Her presentation was titled “Branch of the Future: It’s Not Just About the Building, It’s Your Brand.”

King-Goodwin touched on a number of aspects of customer engagement, including service, innovation, and authenticity. “When they come in a branch, we really have to nail that customer experience,” she said. “We create differentiation through authenticity.”