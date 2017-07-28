Phil Beaulieu and Sons to Present Check to Revitalize CDC at Blue Sox Game

HOLYOKE — Phil Beaulieu and Sons Home Improvement Inc. will make a donation to Revitalize CDC on Friday, July 28 at the Valley Blue Sox game at Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beech St., Holyoke.

Phil Beaulieu and Sons Home Improvement has been a season-long sponsor of the Valley Blue Sox, placing a huge banner in the outfield. Any time a batter hits a ball over the PBHI banner, a donation is made to Revitalize CDC. Home season games started June 8, and the last regular-season home season game is July 28. The Blue Sox clinched a playoff spot on Thursday.

The check will be presented to Revitalize CDC at 6 p.m. at home plate, and the game begins at 6:35 p.m. Revitalize CDC CEO Colleen Loveless, will accept the check.

Revitalize CDC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992. It performs critical repairs, modifications, and rehabilitation on the homes and nonprofit facilities of low-income families with children, the elderly, military veterans, and people with disabilities.