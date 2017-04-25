Phillips Insurance Agency Welcomes Jennifer Carlson

CHICOPEE — Jennifer Carlson has joined Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. as personal lines account manager. Her responsibilities will include growing the agency’s client base for personal auto, homeowners, and related insurance lines.

Carlson has more than 20 years of experience in the personal insurance market and holds the designation of CPRIA, chartered private risk and insurance advisor, as well as a Massachusetts brokers license.

Phillips Insurance Agency was established in 1953 and is a full-service risk-management firm with a staff of 24 professionals. The agency handles the personal and commercial insurance needs for thousands of individuals and businesses throughout New England.