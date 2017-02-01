Phillips Insurance Agency Welcomes Two Employees

CHICOPEE — Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. announced two new hires, Amber Dieffenwierth and Sarah Whiteley.

Dieffenwierth is the agency’s new Personal Lines manager. He responsibilities will include growing the agency’s client base for personal auto, homeowners, and related insurance lines. She has more than 15 years of experience in the personal insurance market and holds the AIC (associate in claims) designation as well as a Massachusetts broker’s license.

Whiteley joins the agency as an account manger. She is a graduate of Elms College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business management. She previously worked in benefits administration for a regional payroll company.