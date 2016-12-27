Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to obrien@businesswest.com
A photo essay of recent business events in Western Massachusetts December 26, 2016
Future of Nursing
Elms College recently received $2,000 from the veterans honor society known as La Societé des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (the Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, or the Forty & Eight), to fund a nursing scholarship. This award will grant $400 per year to support a sophomore or junior student’s nursing education. Preference will be given to veterans, children of veterans, or active military. Pictured, from left: Ralph LeFebvre, cheminot local, Forty & Eight; James Hoar, cheminot and chef de gare passé, Forty & Eight; Kathleen Scoble, dean of the School of Nursing at Elms College; and Delfo Barabani Jr., commissar intendant, Forty & Eight. Photo courtesy of Elms College.
Sharing an Important Story
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, a board member with Link to Libraries (LTL) and frequent celebrity reader, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Ludlow Zonta Club. He updated the members on progress at both the magazine and LTL, the nonprofit that provides books for school library shelves across Western Mass. and Northern Conn. Here, he accepts a check for $300 from Ludlow Zonta President Mary Knight to further Link to Libraries’ efforts.
Driving Support
The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce donated a total of $1,000 to Margaret’s Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke Inc. on behalf of Bryan Marcotte, dealer principal of Marcotte Ford, who was named the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year. A portion of the proceeds from the event’s advertising sales was set aside for Marcotte to donate to the charities of his choice. Pictured from left: Mike Filomeno, General Manager, Marcotte Ford; Jeannie Filomeno, human resources manager, Marcotte Ford; Eileen Cavanaugh, president, Boys and Girls Club of Holyoke; Bryan Marcotte; Benda Lamagdeleine, program manager, Margaret’s Pantry; Michael Marcotte, president, Marcotte Ford; Sue Keller, marketing director, Marcotte Ford; and Kathleen Anderson, president, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce.