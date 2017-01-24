Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to obrien@businesswest.com
A photo essay of recent business events in Western Massachusetts January 23, 2017
A Decade of Engagement
Last week, the board of directors of the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) hosted a press conference and leadership luncheon panel to kick off a year-long slate of events celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary. “I was nothing before YPS,” said Jeremy Casey, past president. “Being a part of this organization has made me better personally and professionally. It’s the best thing I have ever done for my career.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 18, 2017 Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield Day in the city, praising members’ commitment to cultivate a more engaged young workforce and adding, “you have truly been outstanding ambassadors for the city of Springfield.” Afterward, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien led a panel discussion with Casey, current YPS President Peter Ellis, and past presidents Jeff Fialky and Pam Thornton. “It’s amazing to me to see the progression, the continuation of the ideas you guys had, that are still happening,” Ellis told the past presidents and current YPS members gathered in the room.” Added Thornton, “YPS is only as good as the people serving. It’s always been a working board, a working organization. Everyone brings their own perspectives, different opinions about how to grow it, and sometimes we didn’t get along, but we’re so excited to see it’s still strong and still growing.”
Making IT Happen
Last month, Tech Foundry graduated its third class, during which area employers announced the hiring of IT students, turning them from interns to employees. With close to 100 volunteers, partners, business leaders, friends, and family in attendance, Jonathan Edwards (pictured), Tech Foundry’s director of Strategic Partnerships, feted the accomplishments of the Tech Foundry students, noting that “the class we’ve had this time around is truly remarkable. Now it’s time to build on that momentum.” Meanwhile, Tech Foundry founder and board chair Delcie Bean challenged the graduating students to “live up to the expectations that everyone in the room has for you by helping the Springfield economy grow and thrive. Other guest speakers included Carol Leary, president of Bay Path University, and Andrew Anderlonis, president of Rediker Software, whose company has hired three Tech Foundry graduates.