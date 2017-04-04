Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to obrien@businesswest.com

Progress Report

DevelopSpringfield hosted its sixth annual Celebrate Springfield dinner event on March 15 at the MassMutual Center in celebration of Springfield and the many accomplishments the community has achieved over the past year along with notable new initiatives underway. Below (from top to bottom): Ethel Griffin of Revitalize CDC, DevelopSpringfield President and CEO Jay Minkarah, and Loleta Collins and Jessica Quinonez of the Springfield Housing Authority; Partners in Progress honorees Gumersindo Gomez of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center, Sarah Page of HAPHousing, Springfield Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Timothy Plante, and Gordon Pulsifer of First Resource Companies; attendees enjoy a time of networking; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno (left) and Jay Ash, secretary of Housing and Economic Development for Massachusetts; a panel discussion featuring, from left, Ash, Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy, MassDevelopment Transformative Development Fellow Laura Masulis, and Minkarah.













Celebrating Heroes

The Annual American Red Cross of Western Mass. celebrated its 15th annual Hometown Heroes Breakfast on March 17 at the MassMutual Center. The organization’s largest fund-raiser brought together some 500 individuals, community leaders, business owners, and family and friends of local people who have shown courage, kindness, and unselfish character through acts of heroism in Western Mass. The breakfast helps to support disaster relief throughout Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties. Below (from top to bottom): Hometown Hero Gary Ponce takes in the morning’s presentations; Hometown Hero Michael Sibilia with his award; Hometown Hero and Agawam firefighter Pamela Murphy (right) with Rebecca Boutin, American Red Cross of Western Mass. board member; a display of American Red Cross comfort teddy bears.





