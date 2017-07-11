Picture This

Celebrating Union Station
More than 550 civic and business leaders turned out at Springfield’s Union Station on June 24 for a black-tie gala to celebrate the four-decade struggle to renovate the landmark and return it to its former glory. The gala was part of a weekend-long series of events that marked the reopening of the station, which was built in 1926 and sat mostly vacant and deteriorating since the late ’70s.
Students from American International College, dressed in period (late ‘20s) outfits and standing in front of a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton loaned by owner George Holman for the event, served as greeters for the gala.
Gov. Charlie Baker addresses those gathered in the restored grand concourse.
Cutting the ceremonial cake are, from left: William Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, one of the gala’s sponsors, Baker; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, who spearheaded efforts to renovate the station; Roger Crandall, chairman, president, and CEO of MassMutual, another of the gala’s sponsors; Maura McCaffrey, president and CEO of Health New England, another gala sponsor; and William Pepin, president and general manager of WWLP-22 News, another gala sponsor.
Neal makes his remarks, thanking a number of individuals and groups that made the restoration of the station possible.