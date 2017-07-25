Picture This

Meeting the Need
Eighteen graduates were recently honored with certificates upon completing the Home Health Aide program at Springfield Technical Community College, which is administered by Training and Workforce Options (TWO), a collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College. The program was supported by a 2016 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education’s Training Resources and Internship Networks (TRAIN) Program. Because the grant ended this year, Skinner’s class represented the fourth and final cohort of TRAIN home health aide graduates, although TWO hopes the state will revisit funding for the program. Fifty people have graduated from the four cohorts, and the majority of them have landed jobs. The graduates are highly sought after by employers, said Arlene Rodriguez, vice president of Academic Affairs at STCC. “It is one of the highest-demand occupations, not only in the Springfield area, but throughout the Commonwealth.”
Flipping Out
The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce held its 40th annual pancake breakfast on July 13 at South Middle School. The community event featured music, a bounce house, face painting, bingo, and other activities in addition to the breakfast itself. BusinessWest was among the media sponsors. Top, students enjoy their meal. Above, Justin Klaubert helps serve up pancakes to attendees.