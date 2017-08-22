Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to obrien@businesswest.com
A photo essay of recent business events in Western Massachusetts
Fore a Good Cause
Sunshine Village held its 28th annual fund-raising golf tournament on Aug. 2 at Chicopee Country Club. The event sold out, with 38 teams participating. A reception with awards, raffles, and a silent auction followed at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee. The winning team was from Kellco Products. Charter Oak Insurance and Financial Services came in second, and a team helmed by captain Todd Rubner placed third. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Sunshine Village will use the funds raised to create opportunities to live and learn, work and earn, and give and grow for the more than 450 people in the organization’s day-services programs. Pictured, from left: Carol Laflamme, Ernest Laflamme Jr., Sunshine Village board president; Gina Kos, Sunshine Village executive director; Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos; and Marie Laflamme.
A Community of Music
The fourth annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival drew 16 acts across two downtown stages on Aug. 12. The all-day festival offered a festive atmosphere featuring locally and internationally acclaimed musical artists, including Miles Mosley (pictured), Lizz Wright, Rebirth Brass Band, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Christian Scott, Zaccai Curtis & Insight, Natalie Fernandez, Jeremy Turgeon Quintet, Community Grooves, and more. The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival was developed by Blues to Green, led by the efforts of founder Kristin Neville, along with Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin and director of Springfield City Mosaic, with the hope that people of many different communities could unite in Springfield, the urban center of Western Mass., to share their love for music and art.
Tru Stories
Work continues at the Tru by Hilton property set to open in the spring of 2018 at 440 Memorial Dr., Chicopee. The 108-room, four-story hotel is owned by BK Investments, which also owns and operates Residence Inn by Marriott (500 Memorial Dr., Chicopee) and Hampton Inn by Hilton (600 Memorial Dr., Chicopee). The new hotel will be the first Tru by Hilton in Massachusetts, and only the second in New England.