Picture This

Bags of Cheer

Members of the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Military Club made a visit to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home on Dec. 15 to deliver gifts purchased for the residents there as part of the college’s 18th annual Giving Tree campaign. This year, the HCC community fulfilled the holiday wishes of 343 individuals from four local nonprofit agencies: WestMass ElderCare, Homework House, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Rather than have representatives from the Soldiers’ Home distribute the gifts to their residents this year, the HCC Military Club decided to do it themselves. “This event is so very meaningful to our community. It is a privilege to be able to support the wonderful work of our partners and friends,” HCC President Christina Royal said.

Worthy Cause

LUSO Federal Credit Union recently presented Dr. Steven Schonholz, Leonor Salvador, and Robyn Hersey of the Pink WAY and Michelle Graci of Baystate Health Foundation (for Rays of Hope) with a donation of $10,000 for breast-cancer community support and research. This donation was made possible due to generous business donors who helped provide calendar prize giveaways for 60 days, as well as the support of LUSO’s members. This year’s donations brings breast-cancer support and research donations to $40,000 over the last five years.