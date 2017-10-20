Pilot Training Program Underway to Hone Manufacturing Skills

SPRINGFIELD — The Regional Employment Board of Hampden County, in partnership with Springfield Technical Community College and Training & Workforce Options, are piloting a Metrology & CNC Foundations training program.

This eight-week, 160-hour, advanced-manufacturing training program, which started on Sept. 25, is training 12 laid-off workers in manufacturing skills in quality control utilizing micrometers, calipers, and coordinate measurement machinery. In addition, trainees will receive training in blueprint reading, shop mathematics, ISO 9001 and AS9100 quality systems, and basic CNC setup and operations.

The goal of this program is to provide the trainees with manufacturing skills that are in high demand with manufacturing employers and to place them in into on-the-job training opportunities. Future programs will be based on employer response to this pilot training program.