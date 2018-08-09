Pinck & Co. COO Susan Grealy Is Volunteer Mentor with Dress for Success

SPRINGFIELD — As COO of Pinck & Co. Inc., Susan Grealy implements growth strategies and leads the firm’s day-to-day business operations, including its technology, finance, human resources, marketing, and administration functions. Previously, she was a business owner, CFO, and vice president — to name a few roles.

Now she is taking on a different kind of leadership role — one in which she is helping women transition out of poverty and into the workforce. Devoting time each month as a volunteer mentor for Dress for Success (DFS) of Western Massachusetts, Grealy provides one-on-one job training and life-skills coaching. She works with her mentee to develop self-confidence, identify career interests and goals, and find viable employment.

“It’s an honor to be part of a devoted network of volunteers who help women turn their lives around and achieve economic independence,” she said.

When Grealy first learned about DFS’s Margaret Fitzgerald one-on-one mentor program, she knew she wanted to get involved. “DFS is proof that one shared mission can reach across language and culture to help better the lives of women in our backyard, throughout the United States, and in many corners of the globe,” she said. “Speaking for myself and on behalf of Pinck & Co., we are proud to be part of an organization that has been empowering women for the past 20 years.

“With Pinck having an office in Springfield and a growing client base in Western Massachusetts,” she went on, “becoming a volunteer with DFS of Western Mass. was a natural fit for me and a meaningful way for the firm to give back to the community.”

Added Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts, “we are thrilled to have Susan join our affiliate. Her leadership skills, extensive business knowledge, and compassion and focus are tremendous characteristics in a mentor.”