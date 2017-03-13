Pioneer Valley Ballet Moves Forward with New Development Staff

EASTHAMPTON — Pioneer Valley Ballet (PVB), located on the first floor of the Eastworks Building in Easthampton, recently welcomed two members to its staff: Jonathan Riseling, the marketing and development coordinator; and Martha Potyrala, program and operations director.

Riseling is a former member of Alvin Ailey, touring the world with the company as well as teaching at the Ailey School. In recent years, he has worked as the director of the Dance Department at the Putney School, and has taught at Ballet Academy East and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

“We are absolutely elated to have Jonathan join the development and training program this year. His contributions will create a tremendous amount progress in both our fund-raising and marketing goals,” said Maryanne Kodzis, PVB artistic director.

Potyrala, who received her bachelor’s degree from Curry College and her master’s degree in education from UMass Amherst, has worked with Pioneer Valley Ballet in various roles since 2006, including as a board member, faculty member, Educational Outreach Program coordinator, and guest performer. She also has spent the past five years working at the Academy of Music in Northampton as a co-director of the Winter Musical and Summer Musical Workshops.

As a team, Potyrala and Riseling want to extend PVB’s community involvement, with emphasis on health and wellness for the youth of the Pioneer Valley. Their goals also include moving the pre-professional program forward and growing the visions of artistic directors Maryanne Kodzis and Thomas Vacanti for the professional company, FLUXChoreolab.