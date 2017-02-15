‘Plunge into the Parade’ Fund-raising Events Begin Feb. 16

SOUTH HADLEY — Sok’s Bar & Grille in South Hadley will host ‘Plunge into the Parade’ on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring drinks, celebrity servers, and more. Donations collected by the celebrity servers will go back to both the Leprechaun Plunge Committee of South Hadley and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. A percentage of food and drinks purchased during the event will also be donated by the establishment.

Five fund-raising events will be taking place on Thursdays through March 16 to raise money for both organizations. A complete list with dates, locations, and celebrity servers may be found at www.facebook.com/plungeintotheparade.