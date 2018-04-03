PNCU Schedules Reopening Celebration at Front Street Location

CHICOPEE — Renovations of Polish National Credit Union’s 923 Front St. office in Chicopee are complete, and a reopening celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, April 25. The public is invited.

The event will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with an introduction from PNCU President Jim Kelly and Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, followed by the official ribbon cutting. Celebratory events will include music, prize drawings, Bernat’s Food Truck, and more. Prizes will also be awarded in exchange for book donations to the Chicopee Mobile Library.