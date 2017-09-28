Polish National Credit Union Donates $5,000 to CHD

CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) has made a $5,000 donation to CHD Disability Resources, a program that provides barrier-free competitive and recreational opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities or visual impairments. On Sept. 26, members of the credit union’s leadership team made a check presentation to Kimberley Lee, VP Office of Advancement for CHD, at PNCU headquarters at 46 Main St. in Chicopee.

“CHD is thrilled to receive Polish National Credit Union’s incredibly generous gift of $5,000 for our Disability Resources Program,” said Lee. “Every dollar of Disability Resources funding—100%—is raised through the generosity of individuals, families and organizations like PNCU. For almost a century, their community-minded organization has helped local families to become home owners and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Clearly, PNCU’s willingness to remove boundaries and obstacles is still very much a part of their mission. Their gift will make the many benefits of adaptive sports and recreation available to hundreds of local individuals with disabilities and their families.”

Polish Nation Credit Union was founded in 1921 with a small initial investment by 15 Polish immigrants who wanted to provide their community with a systematic method for savings and low-cost loans, said Sarah Jordan, Marketing Specialist for PNCU. “Our focus has always been on relationships, so it’s not surprising that most of our giving is targeted to help our local community prosper in all sorts of ways,” she explained. “PNCU has donated to CHD before, because we know how much their programs mean to people in need. This year we chose their Disability Resources program because we know so many family members, loved ones, customers, and neighbors with disabilities. We are pleased to provide funds that help pay for specialized equipment for adaptive sports like sled hockey, as well as family-oriented experiences like concerts and cookouts that enable everyone to interact regardless of ability. PNCU could not think of a better program investment to reflect our community commitment than CHD Disability Resources.”

Founded in 1921, Polish National Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to individuals, families and businesses. The organization operates eight Western Mass branches plus a satellite office at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

CHD Disability Resources seeks to enhance the self-confidence, interactive skills and physical abilities of persons with disabilities by offering a variety of activities, such as competitive and recreational adaptive sports, family-oriented social gatherings and educational events.