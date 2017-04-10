Polish National Credit Union Welcomes Kathi Donahue

CHICOPEE — Kathi Donahue has joined Polish National Credit Union as senior vice president of Commercial Lending, according to an announcement made by PNCU President James Kelly.

Donahue has more than 25 years of experience, most recently with Westfield Bank (formerly Chicopee Savings Bank) as SVP of Commercial Lending. Earlier in her career, she held relationship-management positions with Sovereign Bank and BankBoston, and commercial-lending roles with BayBank and Shawmut National Bank. She also has experience in business valuation and litigation support with the former Themistos & Dane, P.C. in Springfield.

“Kathi has a solid and successful background in all aspects of commercial and industrial and commercial real-estate lending. She also has credit-analysis expertise covering a wide array of industries, business sizes, and construction projects, all of which will be valuable assets for our business members,” said Kelly. “And her active participation in business and community organizations reflects our commitment, making her a perfect fit in every regard. We are extremely pleased to welcome her to the Polish National Credit Union team.”

Donahue holds an MBA from Western New England College, where she received the Outstanding Graduate Student Award; a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from UMass; and an associate degree from Springfield Technical Community College.

She is a trustee of Elms College, serving on the executive and search committees and as chair of the buildings and grounds committee. She is also the treasurer, finance committee chair, and executive committee member with Goodwill Industries of the Pioneer Valley, and a member of the Professional Women’s Chamber, the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, and the Chicopee Rotary Club, serving on the Paul Harris, scholarship, and car show committees.

Donahue has also been a member of the Affiliated Chambers of Commerce of Greater Springfield, the Better Business Bureau of Central Massachusetts, the Women’s Business Owners Alliance, and a volunteer with the Springfield schools and Junior Achievement.