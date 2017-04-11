Poly Stamou Joins Team at Royal, P.C.

NORTHAMPTON — Attorney Poly Stamou has joined Royal, P.C., the management-side-only labor and employment law firm, and will focus her practice in labor law and complex employment litigation.

Stamou counsels companies on workplace issues concerning sexual harassment, disability and reasonable accommodations, managing leaves of absence, drug and alcohol policies and testing, conducting workplace investigations, disciplinary action and discharge, wage-and-hour law compliance, record keeping, workers’ compensation, OSHA, and OFCCP compliance.

In addition, she advises unionized employers in matters involving contract interpretation, employee discipline or discharge, and unfair labor practice charges, and advises non-union clients on developing the best practices for maintaining a union-free workplace. She also has extensive experience in immigration law and, in that capacity, helps employers navigate the regulatory process when hiring immigrant workers.

Stamou received her bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University, her juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School, and her LLM in international and comparative law at George Washington University Law School.