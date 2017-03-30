Porchlight VNA/Home Care CEO to Address National Conference

LEE — Porchlight VNA/Home Care President and CEO Holly Chaffee will speak at the National Leadership Conference, jointly sponsored by the Visiting Nurse Associations of America and the Alliance for Home Health Quality and Innovation. This premier event for senior and emerging leaders of home-based care providers nationwide will take place in San Diego on April 19-21.

Leading experts, strategic thinkers, and executives in the home-based-care industry will offer presentations and interactive education sessions. There is a pre-conference seminar on Wednesday, April 19, which attendees may add to their conference registration.

Chaffee will be speaking on corporate compliance. She has led Porchlight staff to accomplishing five-star status as well as Home Care elite recognition and deficiency-free surveys.

To register online for the National Leadership Conference, click here. For information on the schedule, click here.