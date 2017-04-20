Pride Stores Partners with Local Beer Brand White Lion

SPRINGFIELD — White Lion Brewing continues to root itself as Springfield’s craft beer brand. Pride Stores which has a beer-and-wine selection in five of its 30 locations will feature White Lion as the preferred local beer brand.

“The partnership is part of Pride Stores commitment to the local community,” said David Horgan, director of Advertising. “The company recently announced a distribution partnership with Big Mamou Restaurant, a Springfield based establishment, and we are excited to expand our partnerships through the ‘Support Local’ campaign with White Lion.”

White Lion has accounts throughout Massachusetts, but company president, Raymond Berry, stated “there is no better feeling than knowing local decision makers like Pride Stores want to be part of our growth, this partnership will put the brand and our portfolio in front of people daily. Both companies are committed to the city and surrounding communities.”

The stores will carry White Lion’s portfolio of bottled and soon to be released canned products.