PROSHRED Document-shredding Event to Benefit Cancer Research

WILBRAHAM — To raise money for the American Institute for Cancer Research, PROSHRED Security will hold a “Shred Cancer” event at the Scantic Valley YMCA Branch at 45 Post Office Park, Wilbraham, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The suggested donation in exchange for shredding is $5, with all proceeds benefiting the American Institute for Cancer Research. PROSHRED will also match a portion of all donations.

Anyone is welcome to bring paper, file folders, hanging files, notepads, envelopes, CDs, and DVDs they need destroyed in a secure manner. Shredding trucks will be parked in designated areas to collect and destroy the unwanted confidential documents. Attendees can also enjoy free food, and children can view a fire truck provided by the Wilbraham Fire Department.

PROSHRED Springfield is located at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham and offers mobile shredding services anywhere in Massachusetts. Led by President and CEO Joe Kelly, PROSHRED Springfield specializes in the secure destruction of confidential and sensitive documents, computer hard drives, and electronic media.

PROSHRED has hosted similar “Shred Cancer” events across the country. For more information about the event, visit www.proshred.com/springfield/events/shred-cancer-event.