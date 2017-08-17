Public Invited to Downtown Springfield Walking Tour on Aug. 23

SPRINGFIELD — Have you noticed changes around Stearns Square and want the inside scoop on what’s happening? The public is invited to a Discover Downtown Springfield Community Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. sharp at the Community Foundation and will include stops throughout the neighborhood, where attendees will hear directly from project leads about what’s happening. The tour will wrap up at White Lion Wednesday at Tower Square Park.

To stay in the loop about what’s happening throughout the district and to share ideas and feedback, visit courb.co/springfield-tdi.