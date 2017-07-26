PULSE@MassChallenge to Launch 2018 Program on Aug. 8

BOSTON — On Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., PULSE@MassChallenge will officially launch its 2018 program. Join PULSE alumni, mentors, partners, champions, and the digital health community as they launch the call for startup applications at Hatch Fenway at Landmark Center, 401 Park Dr., eighth floor, Boston.

Attendees at the launch will hear reverse pitches from PULSE’s champions to discover what the industry cares about for 2018, network with more than 200 healthcare leaders, and hear about changes coming for the PULSE program.

Click here to register for the event.