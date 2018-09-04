PV Financial Group Makes $5,000 Donation to MHA

SPRINGFIELD — Ed Sokolowski, managing partner of PV Financial Group in Ludlow, will present a $5,000 donation to MHA on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at MHA’s corporate offices at 995 Worthington St. in Springfield. Cheryl Fasano, president and CEO of MHA, and Peter Leonczyk, financial advisor with PV Financial Group, will be joined by MHA management, staff, and volunteers.

“At PV Financial Group, we are committed to giving back to our community and demonstrating leadership through philanthropy,” said Sokolowski. “Instead of spending money on traditional marketing efforts, we choose instead to invest dollars directly into organizations that support the future growth of our community. MHA is close to our hearts because the organization’s ideals of integrity, respect, and compassion are directly aligned with our values at PV Financial Group. While our organizations may have different clients, we believe they all deserve to be treated with the same level of care.”

Added Fasano, “Ed Sokolowski and his partners clearly demonstrate integrity by giving back to the community where they do business and where their employees live, work, and play. By choosing to support MHA and our programs to address mental health, developmental disabilities, substance use, and homelessness, they are demonstrating their respect for all members of the community and compassion for people in need. We are thrilled that PV Financial Group has made such a generous commitment to MHA.”

Fasano added that funds from PV Financial Group will be directed to the agency’s efforts to launch a new outpatient behavioral-health clinic in Springfield this January.

“We recognize that MHA is at a critical and exciting growth juncture,” said Sokolowski. “Our mantra at PV Financial Group is ‘planning with a purpose.’ We are honored to help their organization secure their future growth and expand their reach in our community.”