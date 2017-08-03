PV Squared Named Among Top 500 Solar Contractors in U.S.

GREENFIELD — Solar Power World, the leading publication covering solar technology and development, published its annual Top Solar Contractors list in July. PV Squared, a local solar-installation company and worker-owned cooperative, was listed prominently among other top solar contractors and developers across the country.

PV Squared is a local leader in the field of solar design, installation, and maintenance. A worker-owned cooperative, the company has provided renewable-energy solutions to a range of clients, including business owners, commercial property owners, farmers, and homeowners since 2002. PV Squared currently employs 42 people, 19 of whom are co-owners of the business. In 2016, it completed 188 projects in the Pioneer Valley and surrounding areas, installing 2.5 MW of solar power. It is also a certified B Corporation, demonstrating its commitment to a triple-bottom-line business model.

“It’s an honor to represent Western Massachusetts as a locally owned business on this list of top solar companies, and to be among a total of 19 companies located in the Commonwealth. We’ve put our hearts into our work for the past 15 years, so to be recognized in this way by a national publication is deeply rewarding,” said PV Squared General Manager Stacy Metzger.

While PV Squared is being recognized nationally, its focus and commitment has remained local. It is currently involved in Franklin County’s first Habitat for Humanity project in five years and will be contributing a solar array to the construction of an energy-efficient home in Greenfield. Additionally, it is also exploring opportunities to partner with the Franklin County Technical School to mentor young people through a solar installation process. The donation of this solar array will not only eliminate upfront costs for the future homeowner, but will also help strengthen the local community.

“This is our community, and it means a lot to us to help create a healthier future,” Metzger said. “Our ongoing partnerships with local organizations, such as Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, allow us to make a greater impact and find more meaning in the work we do.”