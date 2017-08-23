PWC Luncheon to Feature Author Kate Clifford Larson

SPRINGFIELD — The Professional Women‘s Chamber of Western Mass. (PWC), a division of The Springfield Regional Chamber, will stage its first luncheon of the 2017-2018 season on Sept. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Munich Haus, 13 Center St., Chicopee. Author Kate Clifford Larson will be the keynote speaker.

Larson is the author of three critically acclaimed biographies: Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter (2015), a New York Times best seller and winner of the 2016 Mass Book Award; Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero (2004), optioned by HBO for an Original Movie; and The Assassin’s Accomplice: Mary Surratt and the Plot to Kill Abraham Lincoln (2008).

After earning two degrees from Simmons College in Boston, and an MBA from Northeastern University, Larson pursued a doctorate in American History at the University of New Hampshire, specializing in 19th and 20th century U.S. Women’s and African American history. Passionate about researching and writing about American women’s lives, Larson enjoys the challenges of teasing out life stories from voices that have long been silenced.

“I feel strongly that we must reconnect with the women who helped build and shape this country,” Larson recently wrote, “and by putting women at the center of the story, the world looks very different — more complex, interesting, and colorful.” Larson will speak on the challenges documenting and interpreting the lives and legacies of this diverse group of women.

Tickets are $35 for PWC members, $40 for general admission, and may be purchased at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com. For more information and for discounted student tickets, e-mail Jessica Hill, hill@springfieldregionalchamber.com.