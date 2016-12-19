PWC Taking Reservations for Business Tabletop Expo and Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD — The Professional Women’s Chamber (PWC), a division of the Springfield Regional Chamber, will hold its 19th annual Tabletop Expo and Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Storrowton Tavern, Eastern States Exposition, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield, sponsored by season advertising partner BusinessWest.

The tabletop expo provides business and community leaders opportunities to network and showcase area business products and services. Tabletop reservations are $75 for PWC members, $105 for non-members, and include a draped table and lunch for one. Reservations for the lunch only are also available for $25 for PWC members and $35 for non-members.

The deadline to reserve a tabletop is Wednesday, Jan. 11. Reservations may be made online at www.professionalwomenschamber.com or by e-mailing pwcevents@springfieldregionalchamber.com.