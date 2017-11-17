Rainbow Rescues Joins Global #GivingTuesday Movement

CHICOPEE — Rainbow Rescues has joined #GivingTuesday. Occurring this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

Rainbow Rescues launched a GoFundMe Campaign for Rainbow Rescues Medical Emergencies. The organization rescued five medically needy dogs at the end of October. At their initial veterinary exams, three of the dogs were diagnosed as heartworm-positive.

“As it always seems to happen, when it rains, it pours, and we have a flood of dogs on our hands who all are extremely medically needy,” said Rainbow Rescues President Maria O’Brien. “Most of these pups were scooped up from local animal controls who cannot afford the extensive medical care these sweet dogs require. Not only are the medical costs for these poor dogs high, but they will be with us much longer due to the treatments they require. One single round of heartworm treatment will not only consume $1,500 for medical fees, but one of our wonderful fosters will need to care for that particular dog for several months before we even begin to find a new home. Extra support at this time will help us to not only medically treat these dogs, but support their extended care as well.”

Although all three dogs have a serious case, the most critical case is Sweet Pea. Sweet Pea is an 8-year-old pointer who has clearly not had the best life. She is significantly underweight, has mammary tumors, and her heartworm is so severe, it is taking her eyesight.

All five dogs are safe now, have started their treatments, and are receiving necessary medical care. They are in foster homes with people who love them and want to see them thrive.

By participating in #GivingTuesday, Rainbow Rescues hopes to raise the funds to cover the costs, which have taken on toll on the small-budget organization. As of Nov. 16, donors have raised $1,870 of the $6,500 cost.

“It is truly inspiring to see the generosity of others during a time of need,” said Jenny Franz, Rainbow Rescues director of marketing. “Thirty-two donors have raised nearly 30% of the medical costs being received by these five rescue dogs. Just think about what can be accomplished on a national giving day. I can speak for Sweet Pea, Fiona, Jezebel, Buddy, and Bentley and tell you that they are so very grateful, as are all the volunteers at Rainbow Rescues.”

Those who are interested in joining the Rainbow Rescues #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.rainbowrescues.org/givingtuesday or visit the GoFundMe campaign directly by clicking here.