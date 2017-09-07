Ralph Thresher Joins Webber & Grinnell as Loss-control Consultant

NORTHAMPTON — Ralph Thresher has joined Webber & Grinnell Insurance as a loss-control consultant. He has more than 30 years of experience as a loss-control specialist.

Through his expertise, Thresher has helped companies reduce their losses through policy and regulation implementation. In his most recent position with L.E. Mahoney/Wheeler & Taylor Inc., he worked with clients’ management teams to create a safer work environment through the evaluation of their existing safety policies and procedures, performing safety surveys of their work sites, and making recommendations to reduce accidents and improve regulatory compliance.

“We are pleased to have Ralph join our team of professionals,” company President William Grinnell said. “As we expand our loss-control program, Ralph is poised to assist our clients by identifying hazards, improving safety procedures, and provide update industry regulations regarding OSHA and FMCSA. His work experience will complement our long-term plan to expand our offerings and customer service to our valued commercial-line clients.”