Real-estate Broker Licensing Course to Begin Sept. 5

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40 hour, five-class, real-estate broker licensing course. The course is designed to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate broker license exam. The course will be completed on Friday, Sept. 15. Tuition is $450 and includes books and materials.

The course curriculum includes real-estate brokerage (commercial and residential), license law, ethics, financing, mortgages, property rights, contracts, deeds, fair housing, appraisal, property management, leases, investment, closing process, and more. Attendees must have three years working under a Massachusetts broker as a licensed real-estate salesperson.

Classes meet Sept. 5, 7, 11, 13, and 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the association office, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield. The course is taught by practicing area Realtor and instructor Bob Falter. For an application and more information, contact Laura Herring at (413) 785-1328 or laura@rapv.com.