Real-estate Leader to Speak at 24th Annual Education Fair & Expo

SPRINGFIELD — Jared James, a national real-estate speaker and trainer, will be the featured speaker at the 24th annual Education Fair & Expo taking place on April 4 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The event is sponsored by the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley.

The program features a day of educational presentations including two breakout sessions from James, three continuing-education classes, and two technology classes. A sellout trade show with more than 50 vendors is anticipated. Anyone interested in attending as a trade-show vendor should contact Kim Harrison, membership and meetings coordinator at the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley, at (413) 785-1328 or kim@rapv.com by March 10.