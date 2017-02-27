Realtor Assoc. Inducts New Members, Presents Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The general membership meeting of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV) to induct new members and present the 2016 President’s Awards took place on Feb. 16 at the Login Cabin in Holyoke.

The 190 attendees enjoyed statements from President Richard Sawicki, immediate Past President Lou Mayo, CEO Ben Scranton, and guest speaker Jamie Moore, National Assoc. of Realtors Region I vice president. Six new Realtors were induced into membership by RAPV Secretary Susan Drumm.

The President’s Award is presented to those Realtors who have shown exemplary involvement in the association and outstanding sales activity throughout the year. A combination of participation in membership meetings, networking events, and service to various committees, along with overall sales criteria, contribute to qualification for the award. A total of 64 Realtors were recognized with a President’s Award.